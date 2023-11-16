American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MOD. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

MOD opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing



Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

