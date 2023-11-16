American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $61,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PJT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.73. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $86.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

