American International Group Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Northwest Natural worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

