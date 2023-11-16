American International Group Inc. Buys 51,907 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 707.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $180,521,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,234 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11,938.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,954,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,638 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,595,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,403 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.06. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -136.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

