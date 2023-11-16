American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 13.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,291,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,643,000 after buying an additional 157,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,826,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.63 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

