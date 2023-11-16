American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,370,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 439,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $83.99 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATK

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.