American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Palomar worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Palomar by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after buying an additional 769,899 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after acquiring an additional 256,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,237.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $96,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,237.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,712 shares of company stock valued at $630,939. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.