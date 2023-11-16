American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CSG Systems International worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSGS shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

