American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ultra Clean worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.1% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 339,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ UCTT opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.03.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
