American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 624.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of MasterBrand worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,340,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 89.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,542,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MasterBrand by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,766,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

