American International Group Inc. Has $763,000 Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Laureate Education by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 178.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Down 2.1 %

LAUR stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAUR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

