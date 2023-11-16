American International Group Inc. Has $791,000 Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Oxford Industries worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

OXM stock opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

