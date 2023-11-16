American International Group Inc. Has $815,000 Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

