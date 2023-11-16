American International Group Inc. Has $822,000 Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Shares of WIX opened at $95.52 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -563.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

