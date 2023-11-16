American International Group Inc. Has $843,000 Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $1,729,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,962,802 shares in the company, valued at $907,235,779.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,729,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,962,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,235,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,688,613 shares of company stock valued at $67,772,033 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

