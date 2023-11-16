American International Group Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ODP in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 875.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ODP by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODP. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

