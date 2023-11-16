American International Group Inc. Has $870,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,364 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $82.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

