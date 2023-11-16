American International Group Inc. Has $881,000 Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Leslie’s worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

