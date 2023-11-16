American International Group Inc. Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of OPENLANE worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in OPENLANE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in OPENLANE by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in OPENLANE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in OPENLANE by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE Trading Down 2.7 %

KAR opened at $14.65 on Thursday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

