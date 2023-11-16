American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $47,304,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,786,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after buying an additional 885,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after buying an additional 864,515 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YOU opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 994.00 and a beta of 1.38. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

