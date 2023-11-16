American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,123 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 117.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.82. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

