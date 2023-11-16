American International Group Inc. Invests $903,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

