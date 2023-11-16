American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BankUnited worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

