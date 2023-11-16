American International Group Inc. Purchases 163,325 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 637.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 90,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,708,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 128,979 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 323,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Stories

