American International Group Inc. Purchases 21,859 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Talos Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TALO. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

