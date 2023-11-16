American International Group Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.0 %

STRL stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

