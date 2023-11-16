American International Group Inc. Purchases 814 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,597,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,093 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,359,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 924,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 396,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,292,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SLVM opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLVM

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.