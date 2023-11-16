American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 984.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,508 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $347,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Price Performance
PARR opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $37.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
