American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 134,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,207,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,641,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Merchants by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRME opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

