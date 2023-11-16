American International Group Inc. Sells 154,668 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 154,668 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Navient by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Navient by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

