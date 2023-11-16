American International Group Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.43 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

