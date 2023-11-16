American International Group Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Strategic Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Strategic Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 123,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

