American International Group Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,466,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,673. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.