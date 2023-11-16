American International Group Inc. Sells 304 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 11.7% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

JOE opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.35.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

