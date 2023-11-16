American International Group Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,680.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $634,220. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

