American International Group Inc. Sells 352 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of JD opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

