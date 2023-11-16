American International Group Inc. Sells 415 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of PGT Innovations worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $14,689,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $6,026,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $31.86 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at $38,317,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at $38,317,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $215,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

