American International Group Inc. Sells 5,663 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,683,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 543,124 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,483 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

