American International Group Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 757.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 609,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $25,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

