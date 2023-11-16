American International Group Inc. Sells 660 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of PD opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.91.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,616 shares of company stock worth $471,681. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

