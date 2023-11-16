American International Group Inc. Sells 676 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

