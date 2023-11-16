American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Trading Up 0.7 %

DK opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

