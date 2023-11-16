American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Enova International worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Enova International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $551.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.82 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. TD Cowen began coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Enova International from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $396,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $150,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

