Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boxlight Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Boxlight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boxlight’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOXL. Maxim Group cut their price target on Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.29. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boxlight by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

