Analysts Issue Forecasts for K-Bro Linen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

KBL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

TSE KBL opened at C$33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.18. The company has a market cap of C$358.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.90 and a 1-year high of C$35.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

