Analysts Offer Predictions for Verano Holdings Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verano in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Verano from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Verano stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Verano has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $240.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.12 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

