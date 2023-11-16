Analyzing FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) & ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) and ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FirstCash and ZIP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 2 2 0 2.50 ZIP 0 1 0 0 2.00

FirstCash presently has a consensus price target of $113.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. Given FirstCash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FirstCash is more favorable than ZIP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 7.54% 13.78% 6.55% ZIP N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and ZIP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $2.73 billion 1.85 $253.49 million $4.99 22.45 ZIP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than ZIP.

Summary

FirstCash beats ZIP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company also provides retail POS payment solutions, which focuses on LTO products and facilitating other retail financing payment options across the network of traditional and e-commerce merchant partners. FirstCash Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store. It also provides unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. The company was formerly known as ZipMoney Limited and changed its name to Zip Co Limited in December 2017. Zip Co Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

