Analyzing Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ichor has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor -1.86% 3.31% 1.87% Marvell Technology -6.74% 6.13% 4.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ichor and Marvell Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.28 billion 0.59 $72.80 million ($0.58) -44.64 Marvell Technology $5.92 billion 8.33 -$163.50 million ($0.44) -129.93

Ichor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ichor and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Marvell Technology 0 1 20 0 2.95

Ichor currently has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 46.13%. Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $66.11, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and System-on-a-Chip solutions. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; single or multiple core processors; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

