Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Appian Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ APPN opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.60. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $225,495.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $655,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $225,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $400,028.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,808,078 shares of company stock valued at $109,558,059 over the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Appian

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.