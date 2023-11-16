ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 243,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABIO stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

